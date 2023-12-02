Tsunoda recalls 'best day ever' with Hollywood legend

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 2 December 2023 22:57

When AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda was presented with the extraordinary opportunity to meet his idol, Jason Statham, the Japanese driver described the event as his 'best day ever'.

Like Tsunoda, Statham is no stranger to a bit of fast-paced action, having starred in five Fast & Furious movies.

Being a huge fan of the Hollywood star, Tsunoda was completely starstruck upon encountering him.

Yuki Tsunoda finished P8 in Abu Dhabi

Yuki Tsunoda was elated to meet one of his heroes in Jason Statham

Yuki's greatest day

Tsunoda and Statham captured the moment with a series of pictures posted on Instagram, with the Hollywood star receiving a special gift - a personalised AlphaTauri top worn by the Japanese driver underneath his race suit.

"Best. Day. Ever," Tsunoda captioned the snaps of him and Statham he posted on Instagram.

Statham reportedly remained present throughout the entirety of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, witnessing Tsunoda lead several laps - which was a notable milestone in the young driver's F1 career.

Tsunoda had started the race from P6 before ending the race in P8 - scoring four valuable points for Red Bull's sister team on what was Franz Tost's final race in charge of the team.

