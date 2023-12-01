Riccardo COULD replace Perez at Red Bull early in 2024, claims F1 journalist

Jay Winter

Friday 1 December 2023 21:57

Formula 1 journalist Joe Saward has claimed there is a clause in Daniel Ricciardo's AlphaTauri contract that could see the Australian replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull early in 2024.

After a strong start to the 2023 season, Perez failed to keep up with Max Verstappen as he conquered the calendar and romped to his third consecutive drivers' championship and amassing a staggering 575 points.

While Verstappen's dominance was evident, Perez experienced a rollercoaster season with five consecutive Q3 exits, despite statistically driving one of the most dominant F1 cars in the sport's history.

Daniel Ricciardo is said to be waiting in the wings to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull should Sergio Perez fail to perform in the early stages of 2024

Despite a tough season, Sergio Perez clinched second in the drivers' champion, helping deliver Red Bull's first ever one-two in the drivers' championship

'Perez must up his game'

In Saward's report, the British journalist discussed AlphaTauri's confirmed 2024 driver line-up of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

He believes Red Bull will be looking to promote Ricciardo to Red Bull if Perez's struggles continue in 2024.

It is claimed that Liam Lawson is slated to replace Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri should Ricciardo replace Perez at Red Bull

"Informed sources suggest that there is a provision in Ricciardo’s contract for him to switch into Red Bull Racing after the early races next year if Sergio Perez does not up his game," Saward wrote on his blog.

“I hear that if that happens Daniel’s salary will triple and Liam Lawson will come in to replace him.”

