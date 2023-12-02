Horner launches 'Pink Mercedes' defence over Red Bull F1 alliance

Anna Malyon

Saturday 2 December 2023

Christian Horner has insisted that there will be no repeat of the "Pink Mercedes" controversy as Red Bull establish a closer collaboration with sister team AlphaTauri in 2024.

AlphaTauri have confirmed a rebrand with a new name yet to be announced, however, there has been speculation that it may be called 'Racing Bulls.'

The rebrand brings about a closer alliance with sister team Red Bull, raising eyebrows and prompting speculation about the possibility of a repeat of the 'Pink Mercedes'.

In 2020, prior to Racing Point's transformation into Aston Martin, the team used the Mercedes wind tunnel, leading to a car design bearing a striking resemblance to the 2019 Mercedes championship-winning car.

Following a Renault protest, Racing Point were found in violation of IP rules, resulting in a €400,000 fine and the loss of 15 constructors' championship points.

AlphaTauri will have a rebrand beginning from the 2024 season

Racing Point were charged for breaching IP rules in 2020

Horner: No 'Pink Mercedes' repeat at Red Bull

However, Horner has firmly stated that there will be no recurrence of this infamous controversy, even as the teams strengthen their collaboration.

"We're an awfully long way from a 'Pink Mercedes'," Horner said. "There are some transferable components that are clearly listed within the regulations that you're allowed to supply and that's what they get.

"When you look at the car, there are quite fundamental differences between that car and a Red Bull Racing car. And arguably, there are other cars on the grid which are far closer in concept than an AlphaTauri is.

"You've only got to look at an Aston Martin or even a McLaren. If you look around the rear suspension of a McLaren, it's very close in concept to that of our own."

