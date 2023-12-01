Anna Malyon

Friday 1 December 2023 11:57

Max Verstappen has admitted that entering Formula 1 race weekends without giving his all would leave him feeling 'annoyed', while also admitting fears over a potential cost cap breach.

The Dutch driver secured his third consecutive drivers' championship in the 2023 F1 season, showcasing absolute dominance with an impressive 19 victories in 22 races.

Red Bull clinched the constructors' championship, achieving their first one-two finish in the driver standings with Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Together, they triumphed in all-but-one race, won by Carlos Sainz and Ferrari in Singapore.

Max Verstappen secured his third world championship in 2023

Max Verstappen has admitted he would feel 'annoyed' if he did not give it his all

Red Bull secured the constuctors' championship in 2023

Verstappen won't ease off

Despite the remarkable dominance, Verstappen shows no signs of easing off the throttle, stressing that he wouldn't find enjoyment in approaching a weekend without pushing to the limit.

“That is just how I grew up,” said Verstappen. “I can’t go into a weekend not giving it my all. I would just get annoyed with myself, and I know the people around me would get annoyed with me if I were like that.

“My mindset also didn’t change after winning the championship. I go into the race weekends and, of course, I always try to do the best I can. And winning is great. Why would I not want to win when you have the opportunity to win?

“When I see there is an opportunity to win, I will always try to do the best I can, and also for the team. When you have such a good car, you want to try and extend certain records and do well.”

Max Verstappen is as determined as ever

Cost cap concerns

Verstappen also delved into his personal growth over the years and whether there were specific factors that triggered his impressive performances.

“From my side, every single year I try to do better,” he added. “But it’s more about general experience in F1, and trying to put the weekend together a bit more. Some weekends that works better than others.

“Besides that, just trying not to make too many mistakes, trying not to get too much damage on the car with the cost cap and stuff. These kinds of things worked quite well.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo delighted over Perez F1 Red Bull replacement rumours