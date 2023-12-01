Hamilton questions F1 future after Mercedes struggles

Cal Gaunt

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has questioned his own future in the sport after enduring a second winless season in a row for Mercedes in Formula 1.

Having tasted victory at least once in an incredible 15 straight seasons, the last two years have been a bitter pill to swallow for the seven-time world champion.

Mercedes have admitted that they have gone in the wrong direction in both 2022 and 2023 with their car, but Hamilton has been left wondering if the problem is also down to him.

Lewis Hamilton fears some of Mercedes' failings in the last two years could be down to him

Lewis Hamilton has questioned whether he still has what it takes to compete at the forefront of F1

Hamilton: I'm only human

"Ultimately when you have difficult seasons like this, there are always going to be moments when you're like: 'Is it me, or is it the car? Do you still have it? Has it gone?'” he said after the season-closer in Abu Dhabi.

"Because you're missing that... when the magic happens, when everything comes together, the car and you, and that spark, it's extraordinary. And that's what you're in the search for.

"I'm only human. If anyone in the world tells you they don't have those things, they're in denial. We're all human beings."

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will hope for more favourable fortunes in 2024

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell did manage to score a win in 2022 at least, the Britain coming home victorious in Brazil.

The two drivers were evenly matched for much of the 2023 season in qualifying, but Hamilton did out-score his team-mate by six podiums to two.

But neither made it to the top step of the podium, and that is where Hamilton is fighting so hard to get back to.

