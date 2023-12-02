Wolff warns F1 rivals that 2024 car will make MASSIVE step

Jay Winter

Saturday 2 December 2023 09:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has issued a warning to their Formula 1 rivals, asserting that the upcoming Mercedes W15, slated for the 2024 season, will wield a two-and-a-half-second advantage over its predecessor, the W14.

Wolff's declaration comes on the heels of a season where Mercedes' customer team, Aston Martin, emerged as a formidable challenger to Red Bull in the early stages.

For Wolff, this competitiveness was a silver lining, providing clarity regarding the performance aspects of their power unit and rear-end components.

Toto Wolff says Mercedes were able to learn from Aston Martin during the season

Aston Martin clarity

“It was actually really good that Aston Martin was so competitive at the beginning of the season," stated Wolff on the F1 Nation Podcast.

"Because that at least for us made it clear that the rear end is not the problem. The gearbox is not the problem. The engine is not the problem. The rear suspension is not the problem.

"We’ve got to look elsewhere and that's why I like having teams that are on the same spec."

Although Mercedes finished second in the constructors' championship, they only managed to pick up the same amount of podium places as Aston Martin (8)

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the Mercedes W14

The Mercedes boss sees Aston Martin's jump from a measly seventh in the 2022 constructors' standings up to going toe-to-toe with Red Bull as a big inspiration for the Brackley team.

"That step that [Aston Martin] made from last year being among the slowest team, to the beginning of the season, being clearly number two, it shows that if you unlock potential, then you can have a big step forward," Wolff continued.

"Not just bolting on a 10th of downforce and this is just what we need to find."

Wolff's bold predicition

Toto Wolff with his star driver Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes team principal outlined their ambitious plans for the W15, emphasizing a substantial two-and-a-half-second improvement.

"So we're going to make a two-and-a-half second step," he concluded.

Mercedes' star drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eagerly awaiting the W15 capabilities as F1 regroups over the winter period before heading to Bahrain on March 2nd for the first race of the 2024 season.

