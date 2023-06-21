Alonso explains HOW Aston Martin can beat Red Bull

Harry Smith

Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:57

Fernando Alonso has claimed that Aston Martin need to stop waiting for Red Bull to make mistakes after the reigning constructor champions won their ninth grand prix in a row last weekend.

Max Verstappen kept up the record – which stretches back to the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – with a commanding victory in Montreal, beating Alonso to the top step of the podium.

Alonso led home career-long rival Lewis Hamilton, who rounded out the podium places, but the Spaniard is not content with just achieving podiums.

The 41-year-old has appeared on the podium in six of the eight grands prix so far in 2023, although Red Bull are yet to drop the baton, through either driver error or reliability means.

Alonso eyeing wins

Alonso addressed the battle with Red Bull on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast, saying: “It’s already too many times we are just hoping [for] something to happen to Red Bull, which it never does.

“We need to win it on merit and to put some pressure on them, maybe forcing an error.

“But you know they were fast and at one point we had to give up on Max (Verstappen) and focus on Lewis (Hamilton).”

Alonso made his return to the podium in Montreal

Alonso was, however, happy with the pace Aston Martin displayed in Montreal.

He said: “I think this was our most competitive race for sure of the year.

“Only seven seconds from Max and we were matching the lap times most of the race, so I’m very happy with the car, with the upgrades we brought here, so more chances will come.”

