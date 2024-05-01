F1 superstar taking on FIA over PENALTY decision

Formula 1 giants Aston Martin have lodged a petition for the right to review a penalty received by one of its star drivers.

The Silverstone-based team will attend a hearing on Friday in Miami following an incident which took place at last weekend's sprint race in China.

Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clashed when battling for third position at the Shanghai Memorial circuit, with their contact at Turn 9 ending the Aston Martin driver's race, while the latter finished fifth.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso clashed during the Chinese Grand Prix

The Spaniard is sweating over a possible points penalty

Alonso handed penalty

With the stewards concluding that Alonso caused the collision, the two-time drivers' championship winner was handed a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points, giving him a total of six for the 12-month period.

However, it has now been confirmed by the FIA that Aston Martin have initiated a right of review process, meaning both teams involved must attend Friday's hearing, which takes place across two stages.

“It should be noted that this hearing will be held in two parts: the first part will be to hear evidence as to whether there is a ‘significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned’,” explained the stewards’ note.

“Should the stewards determine, in accordance with Article 14.3 of the FIA International Sporting Code, that such an element exists, a second part of the hearing will be convened at a time to be advised.

“Any other ‘concerned party’ may seek the permission of the stewards to be present for the second part of the hearing, should one be convened.”

