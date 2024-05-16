Alonso questions nationality BIAS in FIA decisions

Fernando Alonso has hit out at what he deems ‘strange’ and 'inconsistent' stewarding from the FIA.

The Spanish driver has openly criticised the stewarding this season, stating they have demonstrated nationality bias when handing out penalties.

READ MORE: Angela Cullen makes 'rolling in red' post after Hamilton Ferrari move

Alonso was awarded a 20-second penalty at the Australian Grand Prix for “potentially dangerous driving” following an incident with George Russell.

Alonso was additionally penalised for making contact with Carlos Sainz during the sprint race in China, earning 10-seconds and three penalty points added to his licence.

Fernando Alonso has been critical of recent stewarding decisions

Fernando Alonso at the Miami Grand Prix

Alonso continues to criticise FIA decisions

Following an incident with Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix, Alonso suggested the British driver would not be penalised because he “isn’t Spanish”.

According to Autosport the Aston Martin driver stated he would “speak to the FIA” about the stewarding decisions.

"I need to make sure that there isn't anything wrong with my nationality or anything that can influence any decision. Not only for me, also for the future generation of Spanish drivers. They need to be protected,” he said.

When asked about the ongoing saga ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Alonso remained critical and described their decisions as ‘strange’.

“We are in the process of discussing more things between drivers, the FIA, the stewards, the future regulations, future driving standards and yeah I think the penalties were a little bit again inconsistent from our view,” Alonso said to the media including GPFans.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'unfair' verdict amid Newey Red Bull departure

Fernando Alonso described recent stewarding decisions as 'strange'

“When there is an accident or there is an investigation one part will think one way and one will think the other because this is the nature of our sport.

"But we had few cases, especially the past two or three years, where both parties they think something and the referee thinks another way, which is the strange thing in the sport.

“So this is something we need to work on.”

READ MORE: Newey 'starting date and role given' at next F1 team

Related