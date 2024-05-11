F1 pundit makes FIA HYPOCRISY claim over Hamilton investigations

Spanish pundit Víctor Abad has pointed out what he views as inconsistencies in recent rulings from the FIA.

It comes after a clumsy collision between Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, and Lando Norris in the Miami Grand Prix Sprint race.

Hamilton steamed down the inside of Turn 1 on the first lap, making contact with Alonso, who bounced into Stroll, who in turn spun the McLaren off.

The two Aston Martins had already tripped over each other by the time Hamilton arrived on the scene as the pack narrowed into the first corner, and the FIA decided on 'no further action' after an investigation.

The first lap incident involved four drivers

Lewis Hamilton finished 16th in the Sprint race

Pundit blasts FIA rulings

The incident and collision sparked debate online, and Spanish pundit Víctor Abad has now had his say on his social media channels.

"Alonso, curious, looking in his mirrors at Hamilton arriving like a torpedo, he doesn’t want to risk going at the apex because Hamilton is fixated that line," he said. "If you look at the pictures, Alonso leaves the inside open...imagine if he’d tried to make the turn.

"Here, there is a clear source of the aggravation in all these incidents - and his name is Lewis Hamilton. This is what it says in the FIA documents, that’s not just something I’m saying."

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin had a tricky weekend in Miami

The FIA investigation reads: "While it appeared to us that the incidents began with Cars 14 & 18, the sudden and fast arrival of Car 44 contributed to the various collisions.

"However, we were not able to identify one or more drivers wholly or predominantly to blame for the various collisions or any one of them," it continues.

"Am I going crazy?" Abad asks, reasoning that the outcome does not match what is described in the documents.

Abad also claims Hamilton has benefitted more from leniency regarding lap one incidents than other drivers.

On the stewards' reasoning that 'greater latitude it given to drivers' on 'Turn 1 of Lap 1', Abad believes: "This is a lie! What I’m going to say to you now is a real piece of data.

"During these last two-and-a-half years, seven times out of 10 a first lap incident has been led to a punishment.

"Which were the other three incidents which were investigated without sanction? Hamilton, Belgium 2022; Hamilton, Qatar 2023; Hamilton, Miami 2024."

Hamilton retired from the race in Belgium 2022 and Qatar 2023 following those opening lap collisions.

