Schumacher takes FRESH Haas dig in Hulkenberg contract comments

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Nico Hulkenberg should consider leaving Haas should the team's performances not improve.

The 35-year-old driver has impressed on his full-time return to F1 with his performances peaking during Saturday's qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg capitalised on his track position and the changing conditions to secure a front-row start for Haas alongside pole-sitter Max Verstappen before a penalty dropped him down to P5.

These performances have all but guaranteed a contract renewal for Hulkenberg, but the German should look elsewhere according to his compatriot Schumacher.

Hulkenberg's Haas dilemma

Writing in his Sky Germany column after the Canadian Grand Prix, Schumacher explained: "Team boss Günther Steiner said at the weekend that he was satisfied with the driver pairing.

"In doing so, he promised Hülkenberg another year as a regular driver. But the question is: what can Haas offer him?"

Schumacher went on to suggest that new personnel are needed to keep Hulkenberg with the team beyond 2023 – although it's worth remembering the enmity between Schumacher and Steiner, which has grown since his nephew Mick was criticised by the team boss and released by Haas.

Hulkenberg produced one of the shocks of the season during Canadian GP qualifying

"If I were him, I would first ask what steps are being taken to improve the situation.

"Because one thing is clear: If everything stays the way it is – also in terms of personnel – then not much will change."

Hulkenberg's current contract with Haas expires at the end of the 2023 season.

