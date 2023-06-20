Russell reveals SIMILARITIES between Red Bull and Mercedes

Harry Smith

George Russell has explained the similarities between Red Bull's 2023 challenger, the RB19, and the Mercedes car.

The Silver Arrows started the season in a similar fashion to 2022, struggling to understand the unpredictable nature of the W14.

The Monaco Grand Prix produced a shift in the development identity of the team, ending the 'zeropod' experiment once and for all.

Since then Mercedes have claimed three podium finishes with Lewis Hamilton stepping onto the podium in both Barcelona and Montreal and Russell taking a podium at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes closing in

Speaking with Auto Motor und Sport ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Russell was optimistic about the similarities between the RB19 and the W14.

"If we compare the delta of the lap times from Saturday and Sunday, then the Red Bull has similar characteristics to our car," Russell explained.

"They are better on Sunday than on Saturday."

Russell failed to finish the Canadian Grand Prix after colliding with the barriers

Russell then explained where the two cars differ in their on-track performance.

"They just have a lot more speed than we do. That takes them to a higher level in both disciplines.

"If we manage to find lap times through upgrades, we can start further up and then have a better chance of chasing victory."

