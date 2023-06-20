Lauren Sneath

Martin Brundle has suggested that Mercedes hold leverage in their negotiation with Lewis Hamilton over his new contract – and that leverage is his team-mate, George Russell.

The Sky F1 commentator said that though talks between the seven-time world champion and his team appear to be stuck without a resolution, his younger team-mate could provide the answer to Mercedes’ problems.

During the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Brundle said of the contract issues: “It’ll be the detail. I kind of feel it’s none of my business, his contract with the team in some respects.

“Of course, we ask the questions. Lewis transcends this sport in many ways and I'm sure there will be elements in his contract that reflect that in other things that he does extra-curricular to driving the racing car as it were.

“Act in haste, repent in leisure. What’s the point? The current contract is still in play and I’m sure they’re just working through the detail.”

Brundle: Mercedes have some cards to play

The pundit explained that Russell, an up-and-comer who has proven himself a worthy competitor for the seven-time world champion, could be key to Mercedes completing a new contract with Hamilton.

However, he countered that Hamilton will want to see progress with the car before he signs on again with the team.

He said: “Mercedes have some cards to play. One of them will be George Russell.

“Lewis will have some cards to play. One of them will be an underperforming car and things he wants to do. I’m sure they’re putting in place all sorts of milestones for the future.”

