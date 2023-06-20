Wolff blasted for playing 'POLITICS' with Schumacher's F1 future

Jay Winter

Tuesday 20 June 2023 08:57

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has found his future hampered by his own boss Toto Wolff, according to Red Bull chief Helmut Marko.

Wolff reportedly sought a discussion with Oliver Mintzlaff, the new CEO of the Red Bull conglomerate, in an attempt to place Mick Schumacher within the team.

However, the move seems to have backfired with Marko blaming Wolff's 'politics' in an FIA meeting as the reason why the deal was off the table.

Speaking to SPORT1, Marko confirmed the Mercedes CEO's attempt to get Schumacher in the door: "It was mentioned in a meeting.

"The only problem was that Mr. Wolff simultaneously openly played politics against us at the FIA.

"That settled the matter."

Wolff took Schumacher under his wing after being axed from Haas F1 team

'Why should Red Bull take him?'

The Austrian didn't stop there either, saying the Austrian should put the young German in one of his own cars if he "thinks so highly of him".

"Why should we take in Schumacher?" questioned Marko.

"He is a Mercedes driver, and Mr. Wolff is responsible for him.

"If he holds him in such high regard, why doesn't he let him drive for his own team or use his influence to secure a seat for him at a customer team like Williams?"

Tost's decision to sign Schumacher following Pierre Gasly's departure was blocked from Red Bull higher-ups

A man that believes in Schumi Jr's abilities is AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost. The team principal of Red Bull's sister team has admitted that he wanted to bring in Schumacher before they signed Nyck de Vries.

With Tost retiring at the end of the season, the Austrian can only hope that the son of the seven-time world champion lands a full-time racing seat.

"I can only hope for him to come back as a regular driver," he said.

"Because I am convinced he has what it takes to be a very good Formula 1 driver. And that has nothing to do with the magic of his name."

"Mick is better than his reputation. He has won the two most important junior categories, and that alone qualifies him to drive in Formula 1.

"I pointed out that in today's complex Formula 1, even the greatest talents need at least three years to unleash their potential without test drives. However, the decision was made at the highest level not to take him."

Although Schumacher is sitting on the sidelines this year, the young German has continued to impress. After being praised for his simulator work which helped the team to a double podium at the Spanish Grand Prix, the 24-year-old made his Mercedes debut when testing the 2024 Pirelli tyres in Barcelona.

