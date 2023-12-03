Cal Gaunt

Sunday 3 December 2023 12:57

Red Bull Racing have told Lando Norris that they will 'always have his back' after the British driver was spotted drinking a can of Red Bull following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

On Instagram, Red Bull certainly made the most of their opportunity to tease the McLaren star - who has been linked with a move to join the world champions in the future.

The Instagram post featured a video showing Norris sipping the can of Red Bull, accompanied by a cheeky caption.

"Don't worry Lando Norris, we'll always have your back in your moment of need," Red Bull wrote.

Lando Norris was spotted sipping a can of Red Bull in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull pounced on the opportunity to poke fun at Lando Norris

The energy drink battle

Ironically, the well-natured joke came shortly after McLaren sealed a multi-year collaboration with Monster Energy, a direct contender to Red Bull in the competitive energy drink market.

Having sponsored a number of prominent figures in motorsports, such as MotoGP, Monster Energy also previously had ties with the Mercedes F1 team.

McLaren say that this multi-year partnership marks a substantial evolution for the team.

Monster Energy are set to engage in 'active collaboration' with the team to cultivate innovation and generate compelling content.

However, they'll face a spirited challenge from the notably clever Red Bull admins in the battle for F1's social media crown.

