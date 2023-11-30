McLaren announce NEW F1 signing after Mercedes switch

Anna Malyon

Thursday 30 November 2023 20:57

McLaren have unveiled Monster Energy as the team's new official Formula 1 partner, a collaboration set to unfold in the 2024 season and into the future.

Monster Energy has sponsored prominent figures in the motorsports industry, spanning MotoGP, and were previously a partner for the Mercedes F1 team.

McLaren have now revealed that the multi-year partnership will mark a transformative new chapter for the team. In addition, Monster Energy will actively collaborate with McLaren to craft innovative activations and compelling content.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss makes bullish title prediction ahead of 2024

The Monster Energy logo will feature on the helmets, race suits, caps, and drink bottles of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, starting in the 2024 season.

Monster Energy had previously been a sponsor for the Mercedes F1 team

Brown: McLaren share Monster values

McLaren CEO Zak Brown expressed his anticipation for the new collaboration, stating that he couldn't wait to get started with Monster Energy.

“We are delighted to join forces with the iconic Monster Energy brand from next season onwards,” said Brown on the McLaren website.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was thrilled with their new partnership

“Monster focuses on celebrating athletes through bold ideas and creating awesome content, so we can’t wait to explore ideas and find new ways to engage and entertain our fans.”

Monster CEO, Rodney Sacks, also shared his pride over the new partnership.

Welcome to the McLaren F1 family, @MonsterEnergy! 🤝



Monster Energy, a leading global energy drink brand with deep roots in motorsport, has joined the McLaren Formula 1 Team as an Official Partner for the 2024 season and beyond.



Read more. 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 28, 2023

“Monster Energy is proud to start this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing,” Sacks said. “Monster is focused on enhancing fan experiences and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with F1’s global audience.

“We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and are excited to go racing together from 2024.”

READ MORE: 4 F1 drivers who'll be delighted to see 2023 season end