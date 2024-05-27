Indy 500 2024 complete results: Newgarden wins in DRAMATIC final-lap battle after chaotic race
Indy 500 2024 complete results: Newgarden wins in DRAMATIC final-lap battle after chaotic race
Josef Newgarden became the first driver in over two decades to win back-to-back Indy 500 races on Sunday, after one of the most dramatic events in years.
Newgarden was being shadowed closely by Pato O'Ward in the final stages of the race, the Mexican holding his overtake in an attempt to avoid being re-passed before the finish line.
In the event, O'Ward made his move with four corners and 2.5 miles to go - a move which proved his undoing, as Newgarden retook the lead on the back straight to win his second straight race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The race featured a record 16 different leaders, with O'Ward making a race-high 43 on-track passes on his way to second place, after which he was visibly distraught having also finished as a runner-up in 2022.
READ MORE: Remembering CRAZIEST Indy 500 commentary ever
WHAT. A. FINISH!— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 26, 2024
Josef Newgarden becomes the first back-to-back #Indy500 winner in over 20 years.pic.twitter.com/e5tefgHYUF
A WILD start to the #Indy500!— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 26, 2024
Marcus Ericsson’s day is done on lap one.pic.twitter.com/MNjpNMwfQB
Storm delays Indy 500 start
The start of the race was delayed by around four hours by a storm in the Indianapolis area, and fans were treated to an incredibly dramatic open - a three-car collision causing a caution on the very first lap.
Meanwhile, Kyle Larson's attempt to drive the Memorial Day double of Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 was thwarted by the delayed start, and a penalty for speeding on pit road led to an underwhelming 18th pace finish.
Among the former F1 drivers in the race, 47-year-old Takuma Sato finished 14th and was followed home by Romain Grosjean in 19th.
READ MORE: 2024 Indy 500 start DELAYED as major storm looms over Indianapolis
Pato O’Ward speaks after finishing 2nd in the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/yMUW4MqM0N— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 27, 2024
Indy 500 2024 results and classification
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Pato O'Ward
3. Scott Dixon
4. Alexander Rossi
5. Alex Palou
6. Scott McLaughlin
7. Kyle Kirkwood
8. Santino Ferrucci
9. Rinus VeeKay
10. Conor Daly
11. Callum Ilott
12. Christian Rasmussen
13. Christian Lundgaard
14. Takuma Sato
15. Graham Raha
16. Sting Ray Robb
17. Ed Carpenter
18. Kyle Larson
19. Romain Grosjean
20. Helio Castroneves
21. Kyffin Simpson
22. Agustin Canapino
23. Colton Herta
24. Will Power
25. Marco Andretti
26. Ryan Hunter-Reay
27. Felix Rosenqvist
28. Linus Lundqvist
29. Katherine Legge
30. Marcus Armstrong
31. Tom Blomqvist
32. Pietro Fittipaldi
33. Marcus Ericsson
READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Antonelli suffers SETBACK in bid to replace Hamilton at Mercedes
- 44 minutes ago
Indy 500 2024 complete results: Newgarden wins in DRAMATIC final-lap battle after chaotic race
- 1 uur geleden
Cullen 'living' with star IndyCar driver after parting ways with Hamilton
- 2 uur geleden
US F1 team suffer Monaco disaster after DOUBLE disqualification
- Yesterday 23:00
2024 Indy 500 start DELAYED as major storm looms over Indianapolis
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Results Today: Red Bull rivals gain in championship after HUGE crash
- Yesterday 17:51
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul