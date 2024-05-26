2024 Indy 500 start DELAYED as major storm looms over Indianapolis

The start of the Indy 500 has been delayed due to a lightning storm in the Indianapolis region.

Fans have been moved out of the grandstands for their safety, while the pre-race ceremonies have been paused. The crowds have taken shelter under the grandstands in order to stay safe from lightning strikes.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed that the start of the race has been delayed, with a further update due once the storm passes the circuit and it safe to return.

The storm was predicted to hit around the time the race was due to begin, but Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J Douglas Boles is optimistic that the track could become dry enough to complete at least 101 laps.

It is expected that the track will take 90 minutes to dry once the storm has passed. If not enough time is left to complete more than half the total distance, the full 200-lap race will be rescheduled until Monday.

Team Penske secured both places on the front row in Qualifying

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR driver aiming to complete the 'Double'

Speedway grandstands evacuated due to storms in Indianapolis

The vast majority of the 125,000 spectators in attendance followed the guidance given by the race organisers, but a number of fans rejected the advice to shelter from the storm.

“This a challenging moment for all of us, but again, the most important thing for us is we want to keep our customers safe, and we will continue to watch the weather with lightning," Boles told reporters as he remained optimistic that racing could begin once the storm had passed.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson intended to race in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, but his plans to become the fifth driver in history to complete the 'Double' may be scuppered by the storm.

Larson confirmed that he would stay in Indianapolis, telling NBC "I want to be here" saying that his involvement in the Indy500 had been planned over a year in advance.

