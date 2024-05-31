Indy 500 winner Newgarden makes STUNNING F1 claim on Pat McAfee's show
Indy 500 winner Newgarden makes STUNNING F1 claim on Pat McAfee's show
An Indy 500 winner has taken a swipe at Formula 1 during an appearance on a controversial American sports show.
The Pat McAfee show - which is aired on ESPN - has generated a great deal of publicity - both good and bad - in recent years, providing a platform for high-profile stars to share their often unpopular, unfiltered views.
Most notably, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a frequent guest alongside host McAfee, and the former Super Bowl champion used the platform to criticise health authorities for their handling of the Covid pandemic.
The 40-year-old was a strong advocate for using alternative medicines and treatments instead of the vaccines, and was banned from the NFL at one stage after refusing to comply with vaccination rules.
The latest episode of the show - which no longer features Rodgers - included a feature appearance by Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.
Newgarden won his second successive title thanks to a final-lap overtake in a delayed race last weekend.
The historic event, consists of 200 laps of a 2.5-mile track in Indianapolis, and is one of the highlights of the US sporting calendar.
The race also featured Marcus Armstrong, who is trained by Lewis Hamilton's former physio Angela Cullen, but the Kiwi crashed out in the early stages.
When Newgarden was asked by McAfee if he would be able to transfer his skills to F1, the 33-year-old responded: "Absolutely. Any of us could, and we'd rock it."
😳@PatMcAfeeShow "You can race in F1 right?"@josefnewgarden "Absolutely. Any of us could and we would rock it."— Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 28, 2024
Love the confidence from Mr. Back-to-Back pic.twitter.com/aUZnvHI5k9
