Cullen posts DEFIANT message on social media after Indy 500 heartbreak

Angela Cullen has reacted in the aftermath of a disastrous Indy 500 weekend with Marcus Armstrong.

Cullen currently trains Armstrong, who races for Chip Ganassi in the US IndyCar series, having previously worked alongside Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes driver's physio.

READ MORE:Alpine's driver dilemma - who could replace Ocon at the Canadian Grand Prix?

The pair first teamed up in 2016 before parting ways in 2023, with the Kiwi a key factor in Hamilton's success during that time as he added four titles to his world championship haul.

Hamilton has previously revealed the duo remain good friends despite their split, and has been wholesome in his praise of the 49-year-old, insisting that she belongs in the world of motorsport.

Since joining Armstrong in March of this year, Cullen has been an influential figure in her compatriot's upturn in form, achieving two excellent fifth-placed finishes.

Their relationship also appears to be blossoming off-track with the trainer often posting pictures on social media, while recent reports indicated the pair are now living together.

Armstrong and Cullen are also close off-track, with the trainer frequently posting pictures of the pair together on social media, with reports stating the pair now live together.

Armstrong was in action at the historic Indy 500 on Sunday, but suffered an engine failure which caused him to retire after just six laps.

Posting on her Instagram account, Cullen vowed the team will 'be back', adding that they will learn from the heartbreaking experience.

The post read: "We came, we learnt, we grew, we all pushed so hard.

"So proud of every one of you and the incredible hard work you all put in over these crazy two weeks...

"We'll be back..."

READ MORE: Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

Related