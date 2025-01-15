IndyCar giants POACH big F1 star

A Formula 1 star has been poached by an IndyCar giant ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

The off-seasons of both series have been hectic with activity, with around a dozen drivers in new IndyCar seats and ten F1 drivers either entering the sport fresh or moving teams.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will race with the most successful and iconic team on the F1 grid after he ditched Mercedes for Ferrari, while Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams, Kimi Antonelli has taken Hamilton's Mercedes seat, and Max Verstappen has a new team-mate in Liam Lawson.

Away from the track, a number of key departures have been announced too, particularly from the TV coverage teams that broadcast F1 in the UK.

Will Buxton has become a fixture of Netflix's Drive to Survive programme

Buxton joins IndyCar coverage

Sky Sports F1 recently announced the departure of 1996 world champion Damon Hill from their ranks ahead of the new season, while Johnny Herbert has warned that some other broadcasting legends could be next, including Martin Brundle or David Croft.

Now, F1TV's popular journalist and pundit Will Buxton has decided to leave the role he has held since 2018, becoming an ever-present at F1 race weekends.

Buxton is also a star of the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive, which is approaching its seventh series.

While Buxton is likely to feature on the seventh series of Drive to Survive, he has been announced in a key lineup change for 2025 by a rival motorsport series.

Buxton has joined Fox Sports' coverage team for the 2025 IndyCar season, the first year in which the broadcaster has held the rights to the series.

The Brit will join James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell as race analysts, with Buxton once again working on IndyCar having previously done so between 2013-2017 with NBC Sports.

