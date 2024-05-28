close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

Mario Andretti has revealed that their rejected F1 bid felt ‘personal’ and was a ‘bullet to the heart’ for the former world champion.

American outfit Andretti made a bid to join F1 for 2026, but were rejected by Formula One Management.

READ MORE: IndyCar star reveals Cullen's 'championship' insights from time with Hamilton

The team is fronted by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, and they currently compete in racing series such as IndyCar, Formula E and the IMSA series.

Andretti’s bid was in conjunction with Cadillac, owned by General Motors who will power Andretti’s racing cars from 2028.

Andretti's F1 bid was rejected by FOM
Andretti still plan to join the grid

Why did F1 reject Andretti?

Despite their racing pedigree, FOM rejected their bid as they did not believe they were a ‘competitive applicant’ and would not provide value to the series.

Regardless, Andretti are preparing for a 2028 entry opening a brand new facility in Silverstone and advertising key technical roles.

The team have also poached F1’s Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds who will join their team as Executive Engineering Officer.

However, the Andretti family are still unhappy about their rejected F1 bid, with former world champion Mario Andretti revealing the rejection was ‘personal’.

During an exclusive interview with NBC News, the 1978 champion detailed a clash with Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei at a private event in Miami.

Greg Maffei and Mario Andretti clash at private event

“I was asked to go there. And just as I was trying to explain that to Stefano [Domenicali - F1 CEO], Greg Maffei, Mr. Maffei, broke in the conversation and he said: 'Mario, I want to tell you that I will do everything in my power to see that Michael [Andretti] never enters Formula 1,” Andretti said.

“I could not believe that. That one really floored me. ... We’re talking about business. I didn’t know it was something so personal. That was really — oh, my goodness. I could not believe it. It was just like a bullet through my heart.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals Monaco GP modification that has made circuit 'trickier'

Related

F1 Andretti General Motors Cadillac Mario Andretti Formula One Management
Andretti receive F1 entry boost from US car giant: 'We welcome them'
Latest F1 News

Andretti receive F1 entry boost from US car giant: 'We welcome them'

  • Today 05:00
Legendary engineer in STUNNING signing for Andretti F1 entry
Latest F1 News

Legendary engineer in STUNNING signing for Andretti F1 entry

  • May 23, 2024 05:00

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation

  • 21 minutes ago
IndyCar Series

2024 IndyCar Series - Detroit Grand Prix weather forecast

  • 1 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 RECORD set at Monaco Grand Prix as historic first occurs

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Features

Alpine's driver dilemma - who could replace Ocon at the Canadian Grand Prix?

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid

  • Today 17:00
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen devastated after star driver's Indy 500 nightmare

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x