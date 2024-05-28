Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid
Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid
Mario Andretti has revealed that their rejected F1 bid felt ‘personal’ and was a ‘bullet to the heart’ for the former world champion.
American outfit Andretti made a bid to join F1 for 2026, but were rejected by Formula One Management.
READ MORE: IndyCar star reveals Cullen's 'championship' insights from time with Hamilton
The team is fronted by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, and they currently compete in racing series such as IndyCar, Formula E and the IMSA series.
Andretti’s bid was in conjunction with Cadillac, owned by General Motors who will power Andretti’s racing cars from 2028.
Why did F1 reject Andretti?
Despite their racing pedigree, FOM rejected their bid as they did not believe they were a ‘competitive applicant’ and would not provide value to the series.
Regardless, Andretti are preparing for a 2028 entry opening a brand new facility in Silverstone and advertising key technical roles.
The team have also poached F1’s Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds who will join their team as Executive Engineering Officer.
However, the Andretti family are still unhappy about their rejected F1 bid, with former world champion Mario Andretti revealing the rejection was ‘personal’.
During an exclusive interview with NBC News, the 1978 champion detailed a clash with Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei at a private event in Miami.
“I was asked to go there. And just as I was trying to explain that to Stefano [Domenicali - F1 CEO], Greg Maffei, Mr. Maffei, broke in the conversation and he said: 'Mario, I want to tell you that I will do everything in my power to see that Michael [Andretti] never enters Formula 1,” Andretti said.
“I could not believe that. That one really floored me. ... We’re talking about business. I didn’t know it was something so personal. That was really — oh, my goodness. I could not believe it. It was just like a bullet through my heart.”
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals Monaco GP modification that has made circuit 'trickier'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation
- 21 minutes ago
2024 IndyCar Series - Detroit Grand Prix weather forecast
- 1 uur geleden
F1 RECORD set at Monaco Grand Prix as historic first occurs
- 2 uur geleden
Alpine's driver dilemma - who could replace Ocon at the Canadian Grand Prix?
- 3 uur geleden
Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid
- Today 17:00
Cullen devastated after star driver's Indy 500 nightmare
- Today 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul