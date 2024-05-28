IndyCar star reveals Cullen's 'championship' insights from time with Hamilton
Angela Cullen has dispensed wisdom from her partnership with Lewis Hamilton to a new racing star.
Cullen worked alongside the seven-time world champion from 2016-2023, not only as a physio but as a confidante.
She announced she would be leaving Hamilton’s side in 2023, after being a frequent figure in the paddock during his championship winning years.
The two reportedly remain friends, with Hamilton insisting the pair remain stuck together, and is complimentary of Cullen insisting 'she belongs in the sport'.
What does Cullen’s life look like post-Hamilton?
In-between leaving F1 and her current venture, Cullen went on a series of thrill seeking adventures, including a solo paragliding flight.
Recently, the physio has joined forces with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong, who competes in the series with Chip Ganassi Racing.
She joined up with his camp for the $1 Million Challenge event at the Thermal track in California, with an almost instant impact on arrival.
Armstrong achieved a career best fifth at the event, matched most recently at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.
The two are often seen together on Cullen’s Instagram, with the physio posting pictures of them in the paddock and even enjoying a meal together.
According to the Associated Press, Armstrong has revealed that Cullen has brought wisdom with her from Hamilton’s championship winning years.
“We’re still finding our feet. We’re still getting that foundation set. But ultimately we want to build a routine and a work ethic that is sustainable to where we can challenge for race wins and championships for years on end,” Armstrong said.
“To also have the reassurance from her that she’s obviously seen championships won before, that this is the right way to go about it — we’re on a journey.”
