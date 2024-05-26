Norris brands Mercedes star an 'idiot' after Monaco incident

Lando Norris has labelled an F1 rival as an ‘idiot’ in a rant during a chaotic FP3 session in Monaco.

The session was initially red flagged when Valtteri Bottas crashed in the swimming pool section, holding up Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: Perez out of Monaco GP after HUGE first lap crash

Once Bottas’ car was removed from the track the session was resumed, however Hamilton suffered a lock-up destroying his tyres, and limiting his running before qualifying.

The seven-time world champion was not the only driver to suffer with their tyres in FP3, with the McLaren’s of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also locking up.

Lewis Hamilton had a difficult start to FP3

The McLaren's also locked up in Monaco

Are drivers’ struggling around Monaco this weekend?

Norris was further involved in an incident towards the end of the session, nearly colliding with the Mercedes of George Russell.

Whilst completing a flying lap, Norris entered the tunnel where he found Russell driving slowly at the exit on the racing line.

In order to avoid an incident, the McLaren slowed down which ruined his lap, and was quick to blast his rival for holding him up.

“Idiots these blokes. All of them. Not all of them. Just some of them,” Norris said over team radio.

Without directly referencing Russell, Norris’ race engineer responded cryptically.

“I won’t ask you to name which ones are and aren’t.”

Norris and Russell have both been summoned to the stewards after the session, alleged to have breached Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations with the incident.

READ MORE: Verstappen misery continues as Ferrari set impressive pace

George Russell and Lando Norris are both under investigation

The Brits were not the only drivers’ that nearly tangled in the Monaco tunnel, with a terrifying incident narrowly avoided in Formula 2 on Friday.

Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar flew into the tunnel at full speed during qualifying, where a slowed down Ritomo Miyata was hidden from view.

Before he knew it Hadjar had Miyata in front of him, but managed to turn his car away at the last second, in a lightning quick reaction to avoid what would have been a devastating incident.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief confirms feeling 'very similar' to pre-F1 DOMINANCE

Related