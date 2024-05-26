Wolff hints at F1 star to REPLACE Hamilton

close global

Toto Wolff has given a big clue to Formula 1 fans as to who might replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

Hamilton is set to join Ferrari for the start of next season, in a pairing of the most successful driver to race in the sport, and the most successful team on the grid.

Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc next season, and reunite with team principal Fred Vasseur whom he worked with in his junior career.

If recent reports are to be believed, legendary engineer Adrian Newey is also set to join the Scuderia following his exit from Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari
Adrian Newey could add to Ferrari's line-up in 2025

Who will replace Hamilton at Mercedes?

Since Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes, several candidates have emerged to replace the champion.

By signing Hamilton, Ferrari have left Carlos Sainz without a seat for 2025, and there are suggestions he could join Mercedes in a straight swap.

However, Mercedes seem to be throwing their support behind their junior driver Kimi Andrea Anotnelli.

The youngster currently races in F2, and has won titles in multiple championships including Italian Formula 4.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff discussed being in Italy for the first time since Hamilton’s announcement and hinted at who will be replacing him.

“We haven't spoken about it actually because there is 100 million people that watch every grand prix and then there is obviously the local Italians here,” Wolff said.

“But I guess for the Italians it's super exciting to have Lewis Hamilton in red next year. We will get used to the outfits. But we have got to look at ourselves and you know, maybe there is an option that we shine more with an Italian in our car.”

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Charles Leclerc Toto Wolff
