Perez out of Monaco GP after HUGE first lap crash
The Red Bull of Sergio Perez was involved in a dramatic smash during the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Perez collided with the Haas' of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen after the first corner.
Magnussen attempted an overtake on the Red Bull, taking Perez out and Hulkenberg who followed behind.
As a result the Red Bull of Perez was completely destroyed, with all three drivers out of the race and red flag promptly thrown.
As of yet, there is no official confirmation of Perez's condition following the smash.
More to follow...
