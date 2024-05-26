Monaco GP starting grid - Haas penalties shake up the order

Penalties cause a grid shakeup as Monaco native Charles Leclerc claimed pole position in front of his home crowd.

The Ferrari star delivered a stunning qualifying performance, securing pole position for his home grand prix with a time of 1 minute and 10.270 seconds. This marks his third pole in Monaco and 24th overall in his career.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri lines up second, followed by Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and George Russell to round out the top five.

Max Verstappen's bid for a record-breaking ninth consecutive pole position was thwarted after a brush with the wall on his final lap. This drops him to sixth, with Lewis Hamilton right behind in seventh.

Further down the grid, Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen faced disappointment after qualifying 12th and 15th respectively. The stewards discovered a technical irregularity with their cars' DRS systems, resulting in disqualification from qualifying. Both drivers will now have to start from the pit-lane.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: 1:10.270sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.154sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.248sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +0.272sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.273sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.297sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.351sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +0.588sec

9. Alexander Albon [Williams]: +0.678sec

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +1.041sec

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1.015sec

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1.212sec

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1.293sec

14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1.749sec

15. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +1.75sec

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +1.79sec

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +2.242sec

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +2.758sec



Pit-lane start:

Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

Kevin Magnussen [Haas]



When is the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

Lights out in Monaco set for 3pm local time on Sunday, May 26. This translates to 2pm in the UK, 9am EDT, 8am CDT, and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia and 3pm in South Africa.

