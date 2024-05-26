close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row

F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row

F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row

F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row

The FIA have punished an F1 driver for breaking the same rule for the second week running.

Lance Stroll was penalised last weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for speeding in the pit lane during FP3.

READ MORE: Marko tips F1 rivals to challenge Red Bull at Monaco Grand Prix

The Aston Martin driver was 0.1km/h over the speed limit of 80km/h, a minor infringement that saw the team penalised with a €100 fine.

Sergio Perez was also penalised for speeding that race weekend, although the Red Bull driver was much further 8.9km/h over the limit resulting in a €1000 fine.

Lance Stroll was penalised for speeding in Imola
Sergio Perez was also punished by the FIA in Imola

Which driver has broken the rules again?

Stroll is on seven penalty points this season and has been involved in dramatic incidents this season.

At the Chinese Grand Prix, Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB following a safety car restart, sending the Australian into the air and later forcing him to retire from the race.

The incident earnt Stroll a 10-second penalty but he refused to take accountability for the incident after the race, prompting an X-rated rant from Ricciardo.

Now at the Monaco Grand Prix the Canadian has found himself on the receiving end of yet another penalty.

Lance Stroll is once again penalised in Monaco

Stroll has once again been penalised for speeding in the pit lane during FP1, with Aston Martin once again handing over €100 to the FIA.

The Canadian was caught by the finest of margins, 0.2km/h over the limit of 60km/h, and is in breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations according to the FIA.

READ MORE: FIA under pressure to make HUGE Monaco GP change after F1 driver call out

Related

Red Bull FIA Lance Stroll Monaco Grand Prix Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Marko
F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole

  • Yesterday 17:30
F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen

  • Yesterday 14:01

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Wolff hints at F1 star to REPLACE Hamilton

  • 1 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Legends

Full-scale Senna lego car revealed as part of touching tribute to F1 legend

  • Yesterday 23:00
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole

  • Yesterday 17:30
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo opens up on worrying RB problem that team needs to 'figure out'

  • Yesterday 21:00
Latest F1 News

Schumacher family receives $230,000 over fake AI interview scandal

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x