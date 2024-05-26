F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row
F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row
The FIA have punished an F1 driver for breaking the same rule for the second week running.
Lance Stroll was penalised last weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for speeding in the pit lane during FP3.
READ MORE: Marko tips F1 rivals to challenge Red Bull at Monaco Grand Prix
The Aston Martin driver was 0.1km/h over the speed limit of 80km/h, a minor infringement that saw the team penalised with a €100 fine.
Sergio Perez was also penalised for speeding that race weekend, although the Red Bull driver was much further 8.9km/h over the limit resulting in a €1000 fine.
Which driver has broken the rules again?
Stroll is on seven penalty points this season and has been involved in dramatic incidents this season.
At the Chinese Grand Prix, Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB following a safety car restart, sending the Australian into the air and later forcing him to retire from the race.
The incident earnt Stroll a 10-second penalty but he refused to take accountability for the incident after the race, prompting an X-rated rant from Ricciardo.
Now at the Monaco Grand Prix the Canadian has found himself on the receiving end of yet another penalty.
Stroll has once again been penalised for speeding in the pit lane during FP1, with Aston Martin once again handing over €100 to the FIA.
The Canadian was caught by the finest of margins, 0.2km/h over the limit of 60km/h, and is in breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations according to the FIA.
READ MORE: FIA under pressure to make HUGE Monaco GP change after F1 driver call out
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff hints at F1 star to REPLACE Hamilton
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row
- 2 uur geleden
Full-scale Senna lego car revealed as part of touching tribute to F1 legend
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole
- Yesterday 17:30
Ricciardo opens up on worrying RB problem that team needs to 'figure out'
- Yesterday 21:00
Schumacher family receives $230,000 over fake AI interview scandal
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul