F1 star PENALIZED after breaking FIA rule for the second race in a row

The FIA have punished an F1 driver for breaking the same rule for the second week running.

Lance Stroll was penalised last weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for speeding in the pit lane during FP3.

The Aston Martin driver was 0.1km/h over the speed limit of 80km/h, a minor infringement that saw the team penalised with a €100 fine.

Sergio Perez was also penalised for speeding that race weekend, although the Red Bull driver was much further 8.9km/h over the limit resulting in a €1000 fine.

Lance Stroll was penalised for speeding in Imola

Sergio Perez was also punished by the FIA in Imola

Which driver has broken the rules again?

Stroll is on seven penalty points this season and has been involved in dramatic incidents this season.

At the Chinese Grand Prix, Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB following a safety car restart, sending the Australian into the air and later forcing him to retire from the race.

The incident earnt Stroll a 10-second penalty but he refused to take accountability for the incident after the race, prompting an X-rated rant from Ricciardo.

Now at the Monaco Grand Prix the Canadian has found himself on the receiving end of yet another penalty.

Lance Stroll is once again penalised in Monaco

Stroll has once again been penalised for speeding in the pit lane during FP1, with Aston Martin once again handing over €100 to the FIA.

The Canadian was caught by the finest of margins, 0.2km/h over the limit of 60km/h, and is in breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations according to the FIA.

