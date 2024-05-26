2024 Indy 500 starting grid - Can Newgarden make it two in a row?

We're now just hours away from the 108th Indianapolis 500, which is set to get underway on Sunday, May 26.

History will be made once again at the iconic Speedway this weekend, as Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin aims to become the first New Zealander to win the Indy 500 since Scott Dixon in 2008.

However, that all hinges upon the rain holding off, as storms are expected to hit the Indianapolis area throughout Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Remembering CRAZIEST Indy 500 commentary ever

McLaughlin will start for Penske in the Indianapolis 500 from pole position. The Kiwi smashed the record for the average pole speed over four laps in last Sunday's qualifying.

He managed a remarkable average speed of 234.220 mph (376.940 kph).

Joining him on the front row this year are Will Power (second) and 2023 winner Josef Newgarden (third) who complete the Team Penske lockout.

Here then, is the rest of the starting grid for the 2024 Indy 500.

Team Penske secured a front row lockout in Qualifying

Who will be crossing the finish line in first place this year?

2024 Indy 500 Starting Grid

When is the 2024 Indy 500?

Who is the favorite to win?

POLE Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Will Power (Penske), Josef Newgarden (Penske)Alexander Rossi ( McLaren ), Kyle Larson (McLaren), Santino Ferrucci (AJFR)Rinus Veekay (ECR), Pato O'Ward (McLaren), Felix Rosenqvist (MSR)Takuma Sato (RLLR), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti), Ryan Hunter-Reay (DRR)Colton Herta (Andretti), Alex Palou (Ganassi), Callum Ilott (McLaren)Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi), Ed Carpenter (ECR), Kyffin Simpson (Ganassi)Marco Andretti (Andretti), Helio Castroneves (MSR), Scott Dixon (Ganassi)Agustin Canapino (JHR), Sting Ray Robb (AJFR), Christian Rasmussen (ECR)Tom Blomqvist (MSR), Romain Grosjean (JHR), Linus Lundqvist (Ganassi)Christian Lundgaard (RLLR), Conor Daly (DRR), Pietro Fittipaldi (RLLR)Katherine Legge (DCR&RWR), Marcus Ericsson (Andretti), Graham Rahal (RLLR)For US viewers, television coverage begins at 11:00am ET (9:00am PT) on NBC. The race can also be streamed on Peacock and IndyCar Live. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 12:45pm ET (10:45am PT).That very much depends on whose odds you take. Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin (+400 at DraftKings) and defending race champ Josef Newgarden (+500 at BetMGM) are the favorites, with teammate Will Power close behind.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2024 Indy 500 - Start time, US TV schedule and more

Related