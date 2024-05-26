Remembering CRAZIEST Indy 500 commentary ever

As the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 rapidly approaches, a special piece of motorsport heritage is being celebrated all over again.

Japanese racing legend Takuma Sato became the first Asian driver to ever win Indy 500 back in 2017, and backed it up in 2020, becoming just the 20th driver to win the historic race twice.

Sato was 40 years old when he claimed the first of those two victories, having spent the majority of his younger racing career in Formula 1, achieving one podium and a career-best finish of 8th in the drivers' championship.

The now 47-year-old is still racing in IndyCar in 2024, as a part-time entrant, and will line up on Sunday's grid at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Takuma Sato raced alongside Jenson Button

The 108th running of the Indy 500 takes place this weekend

Sato claims Indy 500 victory

Sato's maiden win was a big moment for motorsport around the globe, and made history on the biggest stage at the Indy 500.

In his home country of Japan, however, racing fever well and truly hit, with Sato becoming the hero many had been craving since Hiroshi Fushida became the first Japanese driver in F1 back in 1975.

Known to be hugely passionate racing fans, as seen by the support Yuki Tsunoda received on the F1 grid in Suzuka earlier this year, never had they seen a Japanese driver win an IndyCar Series race until 2013, when Sato won the 2013 Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Now, footage has re-emerged online of his 2017 Indy 500 victory, with commentators from his home country going berserk in some of the best and most passionate commentary motorsport has ever seen.

