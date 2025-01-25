24 Hours of Daytona Today: Rolex 24 start times, schedule and how to watch live FREE

The 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off the IMSA Sports Car Championship season on Saturday afternoon at the Daytona International Speedway.

The #24 BMW M Team RLL will start on pole for the blue riband event of the IMSA season, after Dries Vanthoor set Thursday's fastest time on the track's infield course.

READ MORE: NASCAR rule change hands LEGEND major Daytona 500 boost

Kevin Magnussen is one of the drivers on the #24 team, getting back into racing for his third Rolex 24 after being let go by the Haas Formula 1 team at the end of last year.

The 24 hour event is run on the 3.56-mile sports car course layout at the historic Daytona circuit, using most of the tri-oval, plus an infield road course.

READ MORE: Indy 500 LEGEND set for NASCAR debut at Daytona 500

A lot of beautiful new liveries this year!

Here is the official spotter guide for the 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona!@DAYTONA | @Rolex24Hours



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/VdHrAjza57 — IMSA (@IMSA) January 24, 2025

24 Hours of Daytona: Rolex 24 start times

The 24-hour race kicks off today (Saturday, January 25, 2025) at 1.40pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EST): 1.40pm Saturday

Central Time (CST): 12.40pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PST): 10.40am Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 6.40pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 7.40pm Sunday



The first 60 minutes of the Rolex 24 will broadcast nationally on NBC, as will the final two hours. USA will air the race 2.30-6.30 p.m Saturday, while the rest will stream live on Peacock.

How to watch the Rolex 24 on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA, Peacock



Viewers elsewhere in the world can watch for free on the IMSA YouTube channel without even leaving this page!

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

Related