24 Hours of Daytona Today: Rolex 24 start times, schedule and how to watch live FREE
The 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off the IMSA Sports Car Championship season on Saturday afternoon at the Daytona International Speedway.
The #24 BMW M Team RLL will start on pole for the blue riband event of the IMSA season, after Dries Vanthoor set Thursday's fastest time on the track's infield course.
Kevin Magnussen is one of the drivers on the #24 team, getting back into racing for his third Rolex 24 after being let go by the Haas Formula 1 team at the end of last year.
The 24 hour event is run on the 3.56-mile sports car course layout at the historic Daytona circuit, using most of the tri-oval, plus an infield road course.
A lot of beautiful new liveries this year!— IMSA (@IMSA) January 24, 2025
Here is the official spotter guide for the 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona!@DAYTONA | @Rolex24Hours
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/VdHrAjza57
24 Hours of Daytona: Rolex 24 start times
The 24-hour race kicks off today (Saturday, January 25, 2025) at 1.40pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EST): 1.40pm Saturday
Central Time (CST): 12.40pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PST): 10.40am Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 6.40pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 7.40pm Sunday
The first 60 minutes of the Rolex 24 will broadcast nationally on NBC, as will the final two hours. USA will air the race 2.30-6.30 p.m Saturday, while the rest will stream live on Peacock.
How to watch the Rolex 24 on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA, Peacock
Viewers elsewhere in the world can watch for free on the IMSA YouTube channel without even leaving this page!
