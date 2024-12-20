Axed F1 star to make Daytona debut in 2025

Axed Formula 1 star and Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein is set to make his Daytona debut in 2025.

The 30-year-old competed in F1 from 2016 to 2017 for Manor Racing and then Sauber, before being axed from the team the following year and replaced by Charles Leclerc.

Wehrlein has since moved to all-electric racing series Formula E, where he currently races for their Porsche team.

The German driver is also the series' reigning world champion, and now drives with the number one car as he attempts to defend his title in 2024/2025.

Pascal Wehrlein won the Formula E title this year

Wehrlein makes Daytona 24 debut

Wehrlein will continue his partnership with Porsche, and will join customer team JDC-Miller for his debut in the Daytona 24 Hours in January.

The 24 Hours of Daytona is a 24-hour sports car endurance race at Daytona International Speedway, and is the first race of the season for the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Since 1992, Rolex has been the title sponsor of the race hence its title, the Rolex 24, where all winning drivers receive a special Daytona watch.

Wehrlein will share the #85 963 LMDh with Tijmen van der Helm and Bryce Aron, following a surprise test with JDC-Miller in November.

“I’ve always wanted to drive sports cars – that’s one of my goals as a racing driver,” Wehrlein said.

“Now I have the opportunity to prove myself there too. I’m very happy about that!

“The test drives with JDC-Miller Motorsports in mid-November went well.

“The Porsche 963 reminded me of the DTM cars of my time – I felt comfortable.

“I’m currently recovering from my accident in São Paulo. But I want to get back to full speed in January.”

