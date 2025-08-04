Legendary US racer killed in fatal crash during 500mph speed record bid
Legendary US racer killed in fatal crash during 500mph speed record bid
The motor racing world is in mourning today following the tragic death of a legendary figure in the sport.
The fatality occurred at the iconic Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah on Sunday afternoon when the great Chris Raschke lost his life at the age of 60 as he attempted to set a new speed record.
Raschke was attempting to top 500mph in the Speed Demon car, which had previously reached 470mph in other record attempts. But he crashed 2.5 miles into the run.
Raschke was treated at the scene of the accident by emergency responders, but they were unable to save him, and he passed away due to his injuries.
Fatal crash under investigation
Bonneville Nationals says the cause of the crash is now under investigation, as it casts a sad shadow over the iconic Speed Week event which puts the location on the national map every year.
The motor racing community responded with widespread tributes for Raschke, a man who had become only one of 17 people to claim a prized Black Hat for passing 400mph.
He did so by setting a personal record of 459.734mph at Speed Week in August 2024. That incredible mark again came in Speed Demon.
