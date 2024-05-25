How to watch the 2024 Indy 500 - Start time, US TV schedule and more

This Sunday (May 26) will see one of the world's greatest motorsport events take place, as the 108th edition of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway.

With qualifying having been completed last weekend, all 34 drivers return to the iconic Indianapolis Speedway for a final practice session on Friday before Sunday's main event.

It's a weekend to remember for motorsport fans, with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix also taking place on Sunday morning.

Here then, is how you can follow all the IndyCar action live, with information on session start times, TV schedules and driver entrants detailed below.

When is the 2024 Indianapolis 500?

The 108th running of the Indy 500 is on Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For US viewers, television coverage begins at 11:00am ET (9:00am PT) on NBC. The race can also be streamed on Peacock and IndyCar Live.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 12:45pm ET (10:45am PT).

When was Indianapolis 500 qualifying?

Qualifying for the 2024 Indy 500 took place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Penske dominated qualifying, with Scott McLaughlin taking Pole, while Will Power and Josef Newgarden round out the front row. Sitting behind them on the grid will be the Arrow McLaren duo of Alexander Rossi and Kyle Larson.

SUNDAY MAY 26 12:45pm ET - Indy 500 Race

Scott McLaughlin is the favourite to take the chequered flag at this year's Indy 500

Alex Palou (pictured) is the reigning IndyCar series champion

Starting Grid for the 2024 Indianapolis 500

Row 1: Scott McLaughlin (pole), Will Power, Josef Newgarden

Row 2: Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, Santino Ferrucci

Row 3: Rinus Veekay, Pato Oward, Felix Rosenqvist

Row 4: Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Row 5: Colton Herta, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott

Row 6: Marcus Armstrong, Ed Carpenter, Kyffin Simpson

Row 7: Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

Row 8: Agustin Canapino, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen

Row 9: Tom Blomqvist, Romain Grosjean, Linus Lundqvist

Row 10: Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi

Row 11: Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal

Who is the favorite?

That very much depends on whose odds you take. Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin (+400 at DraftKings) and defending race champ Josef Newgarden (+500 at BetMGM) are the favorites, with teammate Will Power close behind.

