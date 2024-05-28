Andretti receive F1 entry boost from US car giant: 'We welcome them'

Ford have announced their support for a massive manufacturer to join F1 in a boost to Andretti.

The American team will form a technical partnership with Red Bull when they join F1 in 2026, just in time for the new regulations.

READ MORE: Ferrari star puts F1 rivals on notice after Leclerc's Monaco magic - Top three verdict

Andretti were also hoping for an entry the same year, however, it was rejected by Formula 1 Management after it was deemed they would not ‘provide value to the championship’.

Despite this Andretti are preparing for an entry in 2028 regardless, opening a brand new facility in Silverstone, and advertising for key roles within the team.

Ford will partner Red Bull in 2026

Andretti are determined to join the F1 grid

Should more F1 teams support Andretti?

Andretti have recently made a major hire, with F1’s chief technical officer Pat Symonds joining as Executive Engineering Consultant.

Symonds played a crucial role in contributing to F1’s technical regulations from 2022-2026, and has previously worked at iconic teams such as Williams and Benetton.

Andretti have also received support from another unexpected source, with Ford speaking up for them, despite their potential to become their rivals in the future.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, global director for Ford performance Mark Rushbrook has called for F1 to give Andretti and Cadillac a chance.

“We go racing to compete against other manufacturers, and there’s already a lot of manufacturers in Formula 1, but we’d certainly love to welcome General Motors into the sport,” Rushbrook said.

Rushbrook reveals Ford would love to welcome General Motors to F1

“They have that ability to come in as a power unit manufacturer independent of any specific team, they could partner with any of the existing 10 teams,” Rushbrook continued. “So we welcome them, for sure. And same for Andretti. We certainly don’t have anything against Andretti.”

Rusbrook’s endorsement was embraced by General Motors President Mark Reuss.

“Thank you Mark Rushbrook — and we would welcome Ford to IndyCar for enhancing American open wheel racing as well,” Reuss wrote on social media.

READ MORE: Norris brands Mercedes star an 'idiot' after Monaco incident

Related