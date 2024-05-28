Ricciardo reveals Monaco GP modification that has made circuit 'trickier'
Ricciardo reveals Monaco GP modification that has made circuit 'trickier'
Daniel Ricciardo has identified the biggest changes to the Monaco Grand Prix circuit since he last raced in the principality.
The Australian experienced a career high around the streets of Monte-Carlo, winning with Red Bull in 2018 in what he described as ‘redemption’ for an escaped win in 2016.
READ MORE: Norris brands Mercedes star an 'idiot' after Monaco incident
After achieving his first-ever pole position at the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix, Ricciardo looked likely to take a win around the legendary circuit.
However, a slow pit stop from the team meant he lost time to Lewis Hamilton who snatched victory from the then Red Bull driver.
Will Ricciardo’s Monaco magic return?
Ricciardo has not raced in Monaco since 2022, replacing Nyck De Vries at Alpha Tauri (now VCARB) midway through last season.
Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, Ricciardo has described the changes to the circuit since the last time he raced here.
“The biggest thing that has changed is visibility, because of the way these cars are [ compared to 2022],” Ricciardo said to the media including GPFans.
“When we turn, we’re not looking straight ahead. So corners like turn 8, getting into the tunnel, these corners which are quite long, you don’t actually see the apex until we’re pretty much there.
“A lot of the corners are a bit more blind now and picking up references is a bit harder. Ideally you want to see where you’re goin, so it makes it a little bit trickier.”
The Aussie also reminisced about qualifying in Monaco describing it as a ‘powerful feeling’.
“You know that if you qualify [well] the weekend’s done.
“You can only be so optimistic on a track that doesn’t allow overtaking, so that’s why quali is such a powerful feeling around here.
“When you do the lap there’s just this crazy feeling of awesomeness, it’s just fun.
“There’s a feeling of ‘I really deserve this’ [if you get pole].”
READ MORE: Red Bull star BLAMED for scary Monaco GP crash by F1 driver
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Andretti receive F1 entry boost from US car giant: 'We welcome them'
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo reveals Monaco GP modification that has made circuit 'trickier'
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar star reveals Cullen's 'championship' insights from time with Hamilton
- Today 01:00
Drive to Survive star jibes former F1 team after disastrous Monaco GP
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamilton proposes key Monaco GP changes to SAVE iconic race
- Yesterday 21:00
'Bearman in Montreal' - F1 fans give their verdict on Haas driver's future after Monaco GP
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul