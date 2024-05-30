Star F1 driver learns Canada GP fate amid replacement reports

A Formula 1 boss has revealed a decision has been made on the immediate future of one of his team's drivers following an incident at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The showpiece race in the principality was won by home favourite Charles Leclerc, who was largely untroubled as he converted his pole into a maiden victory on the iconic circuit.

READ MORE: Mercedes boss opens up on 'tense' Hamilton situation

Instead, most of the drama was reserved for those at the rear of the grid, with a crash at Turn 1 involving Red Bull star Sergio Perez and Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg resulting in a red flag on the opening lap.

Moments after that collision, Esteban Ocon attempted to overtake Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, but the French pair made contact, resulting in the former being ruled out of the race.

It's not the first time he has caused friction with a team-mate, with former Alpine partner Fernando Alonso previously criticising his behaviour prior, while the Evreux-born driver also came to blows with Perez during their time together at Force India.

Ocon was handed a grid penalty for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix after stewards found the 27-year-old to be at fault for creating the collision.

The one-time race winner accepted responsibility for what transpired on social media, but team boss Bruno Famin was furious following the clash, and even hinted that Ocon could be dropped.

However, according to Motorsport-total.com, that option is no longer being considered, with the implementation of a 'non-aggression' pact between the drivers a more likely prospect.

The report read: "We, on the other hand, believe that both drivers will be given a hard rap after the frequent disputes and that a non-aggression pact will be declared - similar to what Ocon experienced with Sergio Perez at Force India."

READ MORE: Marko discloses his 'first choice' to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025

Related