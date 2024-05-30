close global

Marko discloses his 'first choice' to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025

Max Verstappen's position at Red Bull could hardly be more secure, but can the same be said for his team-mate Sergio Perez?

Verstappen looks well on course for a fourth consecutive world title having won five of the eight grands prix this season, and RBR are likely more worried about keeping him than vice versa.

But Perez's position has always seemed less secure, and after completing a handful of one-two finishes with Verstappen in the early part of the season, has now dropped to fifth in the drivers' standings.

Carlos Sainz leads a long list of drivers looking for a ride in 2025 - the Spaniard set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari - and he is one of a number the Milton Keynes-based team could take a look at.

But Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says that Perez is in pole position to keep his place.

Sergio Perez's position is his to lose
Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo - Plans B and C?

Perez 'first option'

"The talks are still ongoing, and Checo's still our first option," he told Kleine Zeitung. "We want to have clarity on this before the summer break, although we're certainly not putting any pressure on ourselves."

Perez's existing contract expires at the end of the season, and it is understood the Mexican is pushing for a two-year extension, while RBR want a shorter-term commitment.

As well Perez and Sainz, there has been speculation that Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda could join from Red Bull's sister team RB.

Tsunoda's contract includes several multi-year options, and Marko admitted that the Japanese would be at the front of the conversation should negotiations with Perez break down.

"He is, of course, also part of the talks," Wolf said. "In general, we have several options in his contract to commit him for several years."

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Daniel Ricciardo
x