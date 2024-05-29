Mercedes boss opens up on 'tense' Hamilton situation
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed the main reason creating tension between the team and its star driver Lewis Hamilton.
It's been a frustrating year for the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, failing to achieve a podium finish at any of the opening eight races.
The Brit - who will join Ferrari next season - could only come home in seventh at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, a result which saw him even fall further behind team-mate George Russell in the drivers' standings.
Despite impressing in free practice in the principality, Hamilton was outperformed by Russell in qualifying for what was the seventh time this season.
Speaking post-race, the 39-year-old hinted at impartiality within the team, claiming that he doesn't anticipate finishing ahead of his rival in qualifying for the rest of this campaign due to variations in car setups.
Wolff insists the pair are receiving fair treatment, but admitted there was some tension building in the team thanks to another season of disappointing results.
"Aren't all drivers a bit sceptical at times?", questioned Wolff, as reported by the Mirror.
"As a team we have always demonstrated - even in the most tense competitions between team-mates - that we are always trying to balance what is right and be transparent and fair.
"I can understand as a driver you want the best out of yourself and the team, and sometimes when it is going against you you can question that. But as a team we are 100 per cent on a mission of giving both drivers the best possible cars and strategies.
"We are trying to do the best out of the relationship [with Hamilton], trying to maximise the results for what is our final season together.
"And that situation between drivers and teams can be tense at times because everybody wants to do the best."
