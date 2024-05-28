Cullen devastated after star driver's Indy 500 nightmare

Angela Cullen will be heartbroken after a disastrous Indy 500 weekend with Marcus Armstrong.

Prior to Armstrong, Cullen was physio to Lewis Hamilton, joining his camp in 2016, and accompanying the seven-time world champion throughout his title winning years at Mercedes.

However, the two parted ways at the beginning of 2023, with Cullen moving onto the next stage of her career.

Hamilton insists the two remain good friends despite their professional split, and has praised Cullen for the energy she brings to her work.

Angela Cullen was frequently by Lewis Hamilton's side in the F1 paddock

Angela Cullen now trains Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar

Who does Cullen train currently?

Cullen now trains IndyCar star, Marcus Armstrong, who races for Chip Ganassi racing in the series.

Since joining his team, Cullen has had a profound impact on the career of her compatriot.

The weekend Cullen came on board, Armstrong earnt a season best fifth at the Thermal $1 Million Challenge, a result later replicated at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Armstrong and Cullen are also close off-track, with the trainer frequently posting pictures of the pair together on social media, with reports stating the pair live together.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Armstrong praised Cullen for the impact she is having on his career.

“She has all the experience in the world. She’s seen championships won, she’s seen how it’s done by Mercedes and all of that,” Armstrong said.

“So having her on board is a source of inspiration and guidance and motivation.”

Armstrong competed at the historic Indy 500 last Sunday and would be hoping for another career best at such an event, starting P11 on the grid.

However, the Kiwi suffered an engine failure during the caution period, forcing him to retire only six laps in.

Doubtless Armstrong and Cullen will be heartbroken with the result, but will be determined to improve for their next outing in Detroit.

