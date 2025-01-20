Red Bull chief reveals major line up REGRET
Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed the biggest mistake he has ever made in a shock lineup admission.
Marko has become an outspoken figure in the F1 paddock, often commenting on the current affairs within the sport, both involving his own team and others.
2025 marks a big change for Red Bull, with the team having shuffled their driver lineups around at both their senior and junior team, Visa Cash App RB (VCARB).
Now, four-time champ Max Verstappen will be partnered by Liam Lawson at Red Bull heading into the new season, with Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar forming the driver lineup at VCARB.
Marko reveals 'mistake' F1 signing
Both Lawson and Hadjar face the tough challenge of proving themselves after their swift promotions within the Red Bull family, with the team becoming notorious for axing drivers midseason should their results not meet the high demands of Horner and Marko.
Whilst many F1 drivers who were dropped from the team remain on the grid today such as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, for some, getting the sack from Red Bull marks the end of their career.
Similarly to Perez, former F1 star Nyck de Vries was handed his first full-time contract with Red Bull's junior outfit, known an the time as AlphaTauri, but with such high expectations following him into the seat, he was axed midseason and replaced by fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo.
In a recent interview with Autosprint, Marko has revealed his regrets over signing De Vries.
“My biggest mistake? That was undoubtedly Nyck de Vries," Marko told Autosprint, via Sky Germany.
"He did very well on his debut for Williams in Monza. He also had an incredible CV. He was Formula 2 champion and Formula E champion.
"But for us, the stopwatch said that Nyck de Vries was the wrong choice."
