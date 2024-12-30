close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen opens up on preparing for baby 'challenge'

Verstappen opens up on preparing for baby 'challenge'

Verstappen opens up on preparing for baby 'challenge'

Verstappen opens up on preparing for baby 'challenge'

Max Verstappen has opened up on getting ready for a new challenge - but off the track, rather than on it.

2024 was an eventful year for the Dutchman, navigating a rocky time in his relationship with Red Bull to take a fourth Formula 1 drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Despite facing pressure from McLaren and Lando Norris, Verstappen stormed back to his infamous form at the Brazilian Grand Prix having not won a race for nearly four months.

Following the impressive display where the 27-year-old went from P17 to the top spot on the podium, the Red Bull star then claimed the drivers' title in Las Vegas.

While F1 rival Norris had missed out on his maiden championship as a result, the papaya outfit maintained their lead until the end of the season on Red Bull and Ferrari, taking home their first team title since 1998.

Max Verstappen won the 2024 F1 world championship
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's on-track rivalry will likely be reignited in 2025

Verstappen ready for baby arrival

Aside from all the excitement on-track heading into the F1 2024 season finale, there was plenty to discuss off-track, with Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet announcing ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP that they were expecting their first child together.

The pregnancy marks the second for the Brazilian model, having given birth to her daughter Penelope in 2019.

Verstappen already plays a large role in Penelope's life as a 'bonus dad' and has now admitted that his involvement in her life has provided the perfect training ahead of the newborn's arrival.

When asked on Red Bull's in-house podcast how it felt knowing there’s a baby on the way, Verstappen responded: "Yeah I mean it’s super exciting of course, luckily I did get a little bit of training you know with Penelope,

"Seeing her grow up already for like four years which has been also you know really nice but for sure when it’s going to be fully you’re own, yeah it’s going to be a different challenge but I’m looking forward to it."

READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris Las Vegas
Verstappen opens up on late-night Vegas parties
F1 Off The Track

Verstappen opens up on late-night Vegas parties

  • Yesterday 16:00
Verstappen discusses F1 exit for move to RIVAL junior series
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen discusses F1 exit for move to RIVAL junior series

  • December 28, 2024 16:00

Latest News

F1 Social

McLaren spark BACKLASH after controversial driver announcement

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief fires BRUTAL dig at McLaren

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen opens up on preparing for baby 'challenge'

  • Today 04:00
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen hits out at 'IDIOTS' over Norris relationship

  • Today 02:00
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen admits thoughts of quitting Red Bull

  • Today 00:00
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes F1 star in UNUSUAL confession about disqualification

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x