Mercedes boss Wolff reveals stress factor in health update

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed how he deals with his mental wellbeing as a Formula 1 boss in a health update.

The 53-year-old joined Mercedes in 2013 as team principal, where he has since led the team to eight constructors’ titles and seven drivers' titles with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Despite the team’s domination from 2014 until 2020, Wolff had to contend with the fierce rivalry between Rosberg and Hamilton that persisted until the German driver’s retirement in 2016.

After consecutive world titles for Hamilton from 2017 until 2020, Wolff was faced with perhaps his toughest title battle to date, as Mercedes went up against Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2021, a season fraught with controversy down to the very last race.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have led Mercedes to multiple world title successes

Nico Rosberg claimed the 2016 world title

Wolff delivers mental health update

The past three seasons have been more difficult for Wolff, after Mercedes slipped further behind their rivals as they failed to master the ground effect rules implemented in 2022.

Wolff, who has been previously open about his struggles dealing with mental health, recently revealed the way he copes with F1 stresses during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

"I tried all sorts of meditations. With a mantra, mindfulness, breathing but it doesn't work for me because it's too calm. Trying to calm my mind doesn't work," he said.

Toto Wolff has delivered an honest mental health admission

"I need the opposite. I need activities that stress me, that's why racing a car is so fun because there is nothing else you can think about.

"I like going to the gym and going ballistic so I can't breathe anymore. I'm into freediving. I do lots of that."

