Red Bull chief Horner dealt DISAPPOINTMENT as race failure emerges

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has suffered a racing defeat away from the world of Formula 1.

With the off-season upon us, Horner, like many from the world of Formula 1, suddenly find themselves with a lot of free time at the weekends, and it appears the Red Bull chief spent this last one undertaking another hobby of his.

Of course, the 2024 season was a mixed one for Horner and Red Bull, with off-track issues to contend with, as well as the loss of the constructors' championship.

The team did win the drivers' championship with Max Verstappen, however, so things were far from all bad.

Red Bull opted to sign Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen's new team-mate

Christian Horner and Geri-Horner-Halliwell have experienced a challenging year

Horner loses out in final race of 2024

Despite the F1 season coming to a close, Horner and his wife Geri were spotted enjoying a day out at Point-to-Point races in Worcestershire during the final weekend of 2024, with their horse 'Lift Me Up' competing.

The day away from the tense atmosphere of F1 didn't appear all too different from being trackside at a GP weekend, however.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the pair had looked tense pre-race when filming their horse in the parade ring, and these expressions only worsened when their horse failed to finish the race.

Horner and his wife are avid racing fans and are said to own several horses, all named after songs from Geri's music career.

Earlier this year, for example, Geri revealed their horse Hildie would race under the name 'It's Raining Men' — a nod to her 2001 hit.

