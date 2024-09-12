Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell PICTURED at 'cutest race in the world'

Red Bull chief Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell-Horner have been pictured showing support to their racing son.

It has been a difficult year for the Horner family, with Christian having been investigated by Red Bull following complaints made about him by a female colleague.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation and the female employee was suspended from the wider Red Bull GmbH brand.

The employee has since appealed the decision, but the original verdict stands and the appeal has been withdrawn.

Christian Horner was embroiled in controversy at the start of the year

Geri Halliwell appeared alongside Christian Horner at the Bahrain GP

How has Geri Halliwell responded to Christian Horner’s controversy?

In their latest appearance outside of the F1 paddock, Christian and Geri have now been pictured at Goodwood Revival supporting their son, Monty.

The six-year-old was seen driving a 7,000 Austin J40 pedal car for the children's Settrington Cup which is also dubbed as the 'cutest race in the world'.

Horner was a former racing driver himself and has competed in series such as Formula 3000 before becoming the team boss at Red Bull in 2005.

Despite the racing pedigree already in his family, Monty did not win the race but did enjoy one of the most iconic events on the motorsport calendar.

Both him and his parents were decked in vintage racing gear, with the younger Horner wearing a flat cap and a white racing suit.

The Goodwood Revival is a three-day festival that has been held at the Goodwood Circuit since 1998 and celebrates motoring heritage.

