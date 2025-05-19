Former Angela Cullen driver in huge crash ahead of Indy 500

A racing star who previously worked alongside Angela Cullen has been involved in a shocking crash ahead of this weekend's Indy 500.

The incident occurred during the final practice before the seven-hour qualifying window for the iconic motorsport event on Saturday, where Marcus Armstrong was in action for Meyer Shank Racing.

The Kiwi crashed at turn one at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and was subsequently treated by medical staff who were quick on the scene.

Thankfully, it was confirmed by local news outlet, the Indy Star, that he was awake and alert as he emerged from the infield care centre, much to the relief of everyone at the track and watching on around the world.

The 24-year-old is expected to make a recovery in time to return to the cockpit for the showpiece event.

It wasn't the only terrifying moment on Saturday, with Colton Herta - one of the favourites to be driving in F1 with Cadillac next year - flipping his car later in the day.

Cullen back with Hamilton after break

Armstrong's name may be familiar to fans of F1, after he linked up with Cullen following the end of her influential stint alongside Lewis Hamilton.

The pair spent eight years together at Mercedes, where Cullen - in her role of physiotherapist and confidante - helped the Brit win four of his seven world titles.

Cullen made the switch to IndyCar early last year before making a sensational return to Hamilton's camp this season as he embarks on a new chapter of his career with Ferrari.

