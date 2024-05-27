Indy 500 Results Today: McLaren star in last lap HEARTBREAK after chaotic race

Josef Newgarden became the first driver in over two decades to win back-to-back Indy 500 races on Sunday, after one of the most dramatic events in years.

Newgarden was being shadowed closely by Pato O'Ward in the final stages of the race, the Mexican holding his overtake in an attempt to avoid being re-passed before the finish line.

In the event, O'Ward made his move with four corners and 2.5 miles to go - a move which proved his undoing, as Newgarden retook the lead on the back straight to win his second straight race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race featured a record 16 different leaders, with O'Ward making a race-high 43 on-track passes on his way to second place, after which he was visibly distraught having also finished as a runner-up in 2022.

Storm delays Indy 500 start

The start of the race was delayed by around four hours by a storm in the Indianapolis area, and fans were treated to an incredibly dramatic open - a three-car collision causing a caution on the very first lap.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson's attempt to drive the Memorial Day double of Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 was thwarted by the delayed start, and a penalty for speeding on pit road led to an underwhelming 18th pace finish.

Among the former F1 drivers in the race, 47-year-old Takuma Sato finished 14th and was followed home by Romain Grosjean in 19th.

Indy 500 2024 results and classification

1. Josef Newgarden

2. Pato O'Ward

3. Scott Dixon

4. Alexander Rossi

5. Alex Palou

6. Scott McLaughlin

7. Kyle Kirkwood

8. Santino Ferrucci

9. Rinus VeeKay

10. Conor Daly

11. Callum Ilott

12. Christian Rasmussen

13. Christian Lundgaard

14. Takuma Sato

15. Graham Raha

16. Sting Ray Robb

17. Ed Carpenter

18. Kyle Larson

19. Romain Grosjean

20. Helio Castroneves

21. Kyffin Simpson

22. Agustin Canapino

23. Colton Herta

24. Will Power

25. Marco Andretti

26. Ryan Hunter-Reay

27. Felix Rosenqvist

28. Linus Lundqvist

29. Katherine Legge

30. Marcus Armstrong

31. Tom Blomqvist

32. Pietro Fittipaldi

33. Marcus Ericsson

