Silverstone to use CONTROVERSIAL ticket pricing system for British Grand Prix

Silverstone will reportedly continue to use its dynamic ticket pricing system, despite strong criticism over a similar model emerging in recent weeks.

The iconic Formula 1 venue sparked controversy ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix, with prices increasing in relation to rising demand.

This led to widespread criticism from fans, with many frustrated at having to pay what they believed to be too much for a race weekend ticket.

This dynamic pricing system aims to reward early ticket buyers with lower prices, something which specifically benefits those planning to camp on-site.

Silverstone is one of the most iconic venues on the F1 schedule
2024 race winner Lewis Hamilton previously slammed ticket prices

Silverstone bosses refusing to budge

Prices also came in for further scrutiny this year, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hitting out at organisers for making the sport inaccessible for families currently experiencing a cost-of-living crisis.

The decision, however, was strongly defended by the track's managing director Stuart Pringle, who insisted the prices were necessary to ensure the event could live up to its billing.

Last month, thousands of Oasis fans were left furious having experienced difficulties purchasing tickets for the rock band's reunion tour, with prices continuing to rise several hours after going on sale.

But according to The Times, Silverstone bosses have no intention of changing their model for next year's British GP, despite the risk of a potential backlash.

According to that publication, a spokeswoman for Silverstone insisted its system was different from the Oasis one, which caused widespread uproar as fans were left with a standard ticket price of £355 just hours after the tickets were originally put up for £150.

GPFans have contacted Silverstone for comment.

F1 Standings

