Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Imola, 2025

Mad Max! Lewis Hamilton spotted with surprise F1 companion

Mad Max! Lewis Hamilton spotted with surprise F1 companion

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Imola, 2025

Lewis Hamilton was joined by a surprise companion on his trip back to London following an agonising result at last weekend's F1 British Grand Prix.

A-list actress Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Hollywood blockbuster Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, shared the short helicopter flight from Silverstone with her husband, Malcolm McRae, and the seven-time F1 world champion.

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the trio leaving the chopper, with Taylor-Joy sporting a Ferrari jacket and matching baseball cap.

The 29-year-old was a special guest in the Scuderia garage on Sunday to watch her good friend in action alongside fellow A-lister Rebecca Ferguson.

But unfortunately, there was little to celebrate as Hamilton came home fourth in treacherous conditions, still unable to secure his first podium in red.

Lewis Hamilton was pipped to third spot by Nico Hulkenberg at Silverstone

Hamilton suffers Silverstone heartache

Hamilton was pipped to third place at his home circuit by Sauber veteran Nico Hulkenberg, who overcame the odds to secure a maiden podium finish in the sport at the 239th time of asking.

And while it was a special day for the German, the result extended Hamilton's own miserable run of race appearances without a podium for Ferrari to 12 grands prix.

It was a fairly disappointing afternoon for the 40-year-old on a circuit which holds so many fond memories, not least last season's unexpected triumph with Mercedes.

The F1 legend currently occupies sixth spot in the drivers' standings, one place worse off than team-mate Charles Leclerc, who failed to secure a single point on his most recent outing.

Hamilton has made no secret of his frustration regarding his own performances this season, prompting some pundits to suggest he may quit the team before the end of the campaign.

Hamilton, for his part, remains determined to turn things around and rediscover the kind of form which previously made him one of the most feared drivers on the grid, recently declaring that he has no intention of leaving the Scuderia anytime soon.

Vasseur disagrees with Lewis Hamilton after British Grand Prix complaints
Vasseur disagrees with Lewis Hamilton after British Grand Prix complaints

  • Today 10:56
Lewis Hamilton dealing with major F1 loss after Ferrari nightmare
Lewis Hamilton dealing with major F1 loss after Ferrari nightmare

  • Today 09:56

