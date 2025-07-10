Lewis Hamilton dealing with major F1 loss after Ferrari nightmare

A stunning Lewis Hamilton F1 record came to an end at the British Grand Prix, where the seven-time champion once again endured a difficult race with Ferrari.

For the first time since 2013, Hamilton failed to stand on the podium at Silverstone and instead finished in fourth, nearly five seconds behind Nico Hulkenberg in the Sauber.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, the seven-time world champion revealed where the race unravelled for Ferrari and highlighted the SF-25's weakness in wet weather conditions.

"We lost time, we lost a lot of places through strategy, I'm not really sure how I was P4 and then I came out P8 so that made life very difficult," Hamilton explained.

"I got stuck behind those three cars for a long period of time. Then I stopped early and hoped for a big undercut and, jeez, it was so tricky.

"This car does not like these conditions [rain] at all, so big snap and wide in Turn 3 lost me a ton of time, then I had a wide - lot's of mistakes. There was so many. Not a good day."

Lewis Hamilton was absent from the podium at Silverstone

Hamilton and Ferrari miss F1 podium at Silverstone

Hamilton's inability to claim a podium at Silverstone has garnered criticism from the Italian and British media alike, but there were some positives for the 40-year-old to take away from the weekend.

Ferrari returned to the fight for pole position after Hamilton set the fastest time in Q2, but a mistake at Vale (Turn 16) cost him a front row start.

Nevertheless, Hamilton still managed to beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the fourth time this season, with the Monegasque driver enduring an even worse race weekend than the Brit.

Ferrari decided to pit Leclerc after the formation lap for slick tyres, but he was greeted with slippery conditions, and the 27-year-old struggled to keep his car on the tarmac.

Leclerc ended his British GP weekend outside of the points in P14 and second-to-last of all the finishers, in a weekend to forget for both drivers.

